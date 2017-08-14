Three persons including two minors shot in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

A nine and twelve year old, along with an adult were shot on Saturday night in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. According to police, two gunmen wearing black t-shirts and dark blue rags over their face fired several shots into a crowd of people. A nine year old male student of San Pedrito Area was shot to his left wrist, a twelve year old male student was shot to the right side of his buttocks and 27 year old Lloyed Tyndall was shot to the left side of his abdomen and left leg. They were taken to the San Pedro Town Poly Clinic and later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The two minors were in a stable condition while Tyndall is presently in a critical condition. According to ACP Edward Broaster, they have yet to ascertain the motive but have sent reinforcements to the island to prevent any sort of retaliation.

ACP Edward Broaster – Acting Officer Commanding Eastern Division

“They were socializing or hanging out in a premises when two male persons passed by and fired several shots. The male person adult who is Lloyd Tyndel, 27 years received three gunshot wounds to the left abdomen and three to the left leg. While the twelve year old minor received one gunshot wound to the buttocks and graze to the left leg and the second minor received a gunshot wound to the left forearm. We haven’t established the motive of the shooting as yet so it is difficult for us to establish who the intended target was or is. Nevertheless, Saturday night we dispatched members of the gang suppression unit to the island and we will be beefing up and adding additional personnel on the island to ensure that the level of shooting that had transpired in San Pedro some years ago does not reoccur again.

Reporter

“These two suspects are from the island or from the city?”

ACP Edward Broaster – Acting Officer Commanding Eastern Division

“The two suspects we have in custody are from the island.”

Today, San Pedro police formally arrested and charged 21 year old Christian Espat with two counts of attempt murder, two counts of dangerous harm and three counts of use of deadly means of harm.