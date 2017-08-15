Crevan Cardinez found guilty of aggravated assault

Eighteen year old Crevan Cardinez, a resident of Taylor’s Alley who was charged last Thursday with aggravated assault and escape from lawful custody, appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser and was given two additional charges. The new charges were kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license. The allegation is that on June 30, while on Baghdad Street, Cardinez had a nine millimeter pistol with thirteen rounds of nine millimeter caliber ammunition. Cardinez pled not guilty to the charges. He was remanded into custody until September 25. Cardinez was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado.

