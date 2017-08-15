Dialysis patients must pay for treatment according to Minister of Health

The Minister of Health also spoke about dialysis offered to patients. A patient would need dialysis when they develop end stage kidney failure –usually by that time they have lost about 85 to 90 percent of their kidney functions. The purpose of dialysis is to balance the body by removing waste, salt and extra water to prevent them from building up in the body. Back in 2011, the Worth Foundation in Belize opened dialysis units at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City and La Loma Luz Hospitalin Santa Elena where free dialysis would be offered to patients. Yesterday at a ceremony in Corozal, Minister Pablo Marin says it is time that every patient pays for dialysis.

Pablo Marin – Minister of Health

“One of the things as you notice with renal failure is talking about dialysis you have the peritoneal dialysis that comes first then the dialysis which is affecting our people and I am already starting to work for us to expand the dialysis program. I want to ask a question to everyone out there is it right for only a group of people to get dialysis free of cost? What happened to the rest of people? We need to think of them and I am not charging anyone right now that is getting the dialysis so we cannot only think about one group we have to think about everyone else. So we’ve started to charge a little bit please don’t get mad we have to think about the rest of the Belizean people.”