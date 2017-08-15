Fisherman found with stolen motor cycle

Thirty-one year old Lerone Williams, a fisherman of Faber’s Road, who the police alleged they found with a Lifan brand motorcycle, the property of the Government of Belize, was charged with handling stolen goods when he appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Williams pled not guilty to the charge. He said he found the motorcycle with some minors who were swimming in the sea near BTL Park on Regent Street and he was taking it to Raccoon Street Police Station when the police came and took him into custody. Williams was offered a bail of one thousand five hundred dollars and his case was adjourned until October 20. The motorcycle, valued at one thousand eight hundred dollars, was stolen from the compound of the Ministry of Education.

Related