Former CEO questions BSCAP’s figures

Last Thursday Love News obtained a letter in which Shyne Barrow resigned as CEO of the Belizean Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (BSCAP). His resignation followed internal financial conflict within the organization. According to Barrow, former CEO Heather Cunningham, and current Chair of the BSCAP board is claiming six hundred thousand dollars in expenses and salaries. Today Barrow held a press conference where he addressed the matter saying it just doesn’t add up.

“BSCAP was founded in 2004 and from 2004 to 2016 made absolutely no progress. Cunningham became CEO in 2010 I don’t know who approved that she would get $50,000 in 2010, $60,000 in 2011 and $70,000 in 2012 and $80,000 in 2013; I don’t know who approved her expenses of $82,000 in 2010 because an AGM is supposed to take place every year to avoid this type of financial irresponsibility and mismanagement.”

Barrow adds that BSCAP is proposing to distribute a “paltry sum of $2,500” to BSCAP members. This means, according to Barrow, that writer members will be receiving twelve dollars each and producer members will probably get a few dollars more. The BSCAP Board refuted the allegations saying they are 100 percent false.

“That is what she sent to me via email I could show you that and that is what she claimed she sent to SISAC that is on record; that print out is what she sent me.”

“And all of those expenses here is she directing them to herself personally?”

“Well the top if you read it carefully says expenses CEO salary. She was the CEO from 2010 to 2013.”

“Now sir, the board on Friday sent out a late release something like 6pm completely refuting the positions you’ve taken?”

“That is the document, the financial statement that she submitted to that very same board and that she submitted to SISAC.”

“Is there any chance that you might be wrong in this whole thing?”

“The numbers are there my friend all the numbers. I sent that to your colleague a few days ago I didn’t create that document. I am removing my endorsement and my support for this organization because I do not support that type of financial irresponsibility and mismanagement, you cannot spend that type of money with absolutely nothing to show for it and all you will distribute to your artist is $2,500 after thirteen years as an organization.”

According to Barrow, he agreed to become CEO of BSCAP solely to empower artists and before he resigned, he attempted to address his concerns with the board. That didn’t go too well, he says.

“When you can’t explain to me how you have $85,000 year one as CEO in expenses, $115,000 year two in expenses when that is not up for discussion then boss I can’t be a part of your organization. When we can’t talk about that and you can’t convince me that that is legit there is nothing to discuss so again these are questions that need to be answered and I am not the person to answer them because I am outraged and when the response that was given to me was not satisfactory it confirms my outrage. The same way I got up and screamed at the top of my lungs that BSCAP is the vehicle to lead us to copyright compliance I have an equal responsibility to sit here before you and face the music and to let the nation know listen I have questions about this, I have problems with this. Now the burden of proof is on them, is on Ms. Cunningham is on the people on that board that support her.”

Barrow’s contract as CEO of BSCAP was up in June but it was renewed at which point he asked to be on the board. That request was granted before his resignation. Barrow said he has not collected anything as salary which he said was to be thirty six thousand dollars. He said he was not expecting to collect anytime either due to the work being put in the copyright compliance campaign he said he helped finance.