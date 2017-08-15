Man charged with wounding following domestic dispute

Thirty-four year old Nigel West, a clothes and shoes vendor of Sandhill Village, was spared a custodial sentence when he appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser and pled guilty to wounding. West was fined six hundred and five dollars and he was given until October 15 to pay. If he defaults on payment he will serve six months. The incident occurred yesterday. West’s common-law wife reported to the police that she and West got into an argument because of a text message from a woman she found in his cellular phone. She said West picked up a knife that was on the dinner table and advanced towards her. She said she tried to defend herself by attempting to knock the knife from his hand and in the process she received a cut on her wrist.

Related