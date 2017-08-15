Minor missing from Burrell Boom Village

12-year-old Catherine Esmeralda Claros of Burrell Boom Village was reported missing by her mother, Silvia Janeth Simon, a Honduran national. Simon told police that she last saw her daughter at approximately 6:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 12, when she left home. Claros is five feet three inches, of brown complexion, has shoulder length curly hair and weighs approximately one hundred pounds. She was last seen wearing a green blouse with black leggings and a pair of shoes. Police are asking the public if you know the whereabouts of 12-year-old Catherine Esmeralda Claros to please contact the nearest police station.

