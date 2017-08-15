Teenager charged with rape

Nineteen year old Andy Pop has been charged with rape and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow in Punta Gorda. Pop was shot on the leg when he attempted to escape on a motorcycle after allegedly raping a nineteen year old female. The girl had accepted a ride with Pop who took her to a feeder road near the Maya Center in Toledo District and reportedly raped her. She managed to free herself and run to the highway where a passer-by assisted her to the Santa Cruz police station. Police responded quickly and when they visited the area, they found Pop. He was shot as he attempted to flee from the police.

