Accident on the Hummingbird Highway leaves one man dead and three others injured

Pauline SoberanisTillett reporting…

“An early morning traffic incident on the Hummingbird Highway just before reaching Hershey claimed the life of one person and left three others injured. Love News was called to the area and upon arrival saw a trailer truck loaded with building materials on the right hand side of the highway in a drain when travelling from a north to south direction and about ten feet away was the lifeless body of a male person and three other persons trapped inside the cab of the trailer truck. Love News understands that the driver of the truck, 45 year old Winston Dawson was travelling along with his three side men from the direction of Ladyville to Punta Gorda Town. The driver of the trailer truck apparently experienced mechanical failure and lost control of the truck which caused it to overturn. As a result the driver of the truck received severe head and body injuries and died on the spot while his three side men 21 year old Dorian Buckley, 21 Albert Chi and 29 year old Keton Pollard all employees of Benny’s suffered various degrees of injuries to their bodies. They were admitted to ward at the Western Regional Hospital in a serious condition. The body of 45 year old Winston Dawson now lies at the morgue where it awaits post mortem examination.”

We understand two of the injured men were treated and released while the third remains hospitalized.