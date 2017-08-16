Belize represented at Human Trafficking Seminar in Washington

Belize is participating in a Human Trafficking Seminar in Washington D.C. Representing Belize are Minister of Human Development, Anthony Martinez and Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte. (VO STARTS) Both men met with the Deputy Attorney General for the US Department of Justice, Rod Rosenstein and discussed the partnership between both countries to halt human trafficking. During the discussion, Minister Martinez updated Rosenstein on the government’s measures that have been put in place to deter human trafficking and successfully prosecute human traffickers. As part of their trip, Martinez and Peyrefitte will also meet with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Trafficking in Persons Office of the State Department.

