Deputy PM comments on his trip abroad

Deputy Prime Minister, Patrick Faber returned home last week after going away for business and pleasure. Last night we caught up with him at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex where he spoke of his trip and its success.

Patrick Faber – Deputy Prime Minister

“It was not all holiday, I was engaging with the diaspora. In fact I was in LA for the Film Commission Luncheon with the Film Commissioner. I was very successful in terms of engaging stakeholders out there to find out what we needed to do in terms of providing a legislative framework for the Film Industry. There are people who want to come and be a part of our industry but they want to know that there is that comfortable legislative working environment so it was a consultation that I think went very well. There is potential for many to come and I want to salute the Film Commissioner, Mr. Nigel Miguel and of course the branch of NICH that deals with the Film Commission; Ms. Suzette Zayden and others in Belize who travelled to Los Angeles to engage the community there. And then of course I was in Chicago for the Belize Day event and I visited the Ambassador in Washington and I had a meeting with our Deputy Secretary General for the OAS who you know is a Belizean. So it wasn’t all pleasure, it wasn’t all holiday but I did get some time visiting with our Belizean friends over there and of course relax with my two boys so it was a great time. I visited some family members there as well. I don’t want to sound Trumpish but it was a workation as he puts it.”

It is to be noted that the Government of Belize has been making efforts to reach out to the Belizean diaspora abroad with an aim to encourage investments and participation on national issues.