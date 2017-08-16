Juan Sis charged for beating a police officer

Twenty year old Juan Sis, a sales clerk of Antelope Street who allegedly beat a police officer, was charged with grievous harm when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Senior Magistrate Fraser told him that she will not take a plea because the complainant is still in the hospital. The prosecutor objected to bail on the ground that the complainant was seriously injured and is still in the hospital. Senior Magistrate Fraser upheld the objection and she remanded Sis into custody until September 19. The incident occurred on August 13 on Central American Boulevard near to Belcan Bridge. According to reports, the complainant, SacarioCuz, a police constable who is on interdiction and is operating as a taxi driver, had a misunderstanding with Sis and Sis beat him with his fists.

