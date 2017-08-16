Minister Wilfred Elrington questioned about Progresso Heights Limited

Last month we reported on a case involving politician and attorney, Wilfred Elrington. The case was heard by the Justices of the CCJ on July 21. It was Progresso Heights Limited versus Pitts and Elrington Law Firm. The matter dates back as far as seven years when both parties were in business together. Progresso Heights Limited says that Pitts and Elrington Law Firm has in its possession some eighteen land titles worth over one million dollars. Last month the CCJ ordered that Pitts and Elrington Law Firm hand back the documents within thirty days. That has not happened and when we asked Elrington about it, he was not too willing to talk about it as he was on the first occasion.

Wilfred Elrington – Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Let me assure that is a completely and totally private issue between myself and Progresso Heights which is a company that I formed and for which I own 20% that is a private matter. To my mind it really should not even be discussed publicly because it is still ongoing, the litigation is still in process so it’s not a matter that I care to discuss, the details are already out but it’s still what we lawyers say subjudice and we should not be talking about it.”

Reporter

“You’re taking a different approach because previously you did speak about it and question is whether you will be able to find those papers or not.

Wilfred Elrington – Minister of Foreign Affairs

“No I don’t have the papers. I told them that I don’t have the papers and I will not be able to find them if I don’t have them. You can’t get what I don’t have but I’m saying it’s not an issue, for me it’s a private issue and not a public issue and the matter is still before the courts.”

Progresso Heights is being represented by Senior Counsel Eamon Courtenay.