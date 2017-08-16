Police make arrest in burglary at Caribbean Tyre

Police have charged 22 year-old Omar Gomez, a Belizean truck driver of Billy White Village for the burglary of Caribbean Tyre in Spanish Lookout. Gomez has been charged with burglary, handling stolen goods and damage to property. He was arraigned at the San Ignacio Magistrate Court and was granted bail of twenty thousand dollars. His case has been adjourned until November 17. The proprietor of the business, 54 year-old David Reimer reported that someone broke into the store, broke the door to an iron safe located in the lower flat of the building and stole over twenty thousand US dollars, five thousand Belize dollars and checks. By Monday, Police had recovered the money and detained Gomez. Police say it was all possible thanks to the assistance of the community.

Related