Search in Chan Chen Village nets over nine pounds of marijuana

Today Corozal Police made a huge drug bust, recovering over nineteen pounds of marijuana. According to police, a team of officers in Corozal conducted a joint operation and searched an open lot in Chan Chen Village in the Corozal District early today. There they found nineteen and a half pounds of compressed marijuana. No one was in the area at the time of the discovery and the drugs were labeled as found property.