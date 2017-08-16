Students receive book scholarships

Paul Mahung reporting…

“The annual book scholarship program is a project of Toledo Institute for Development & Environment as explained by TIDE’s Operations Manager and coordinator of the Scholarship program, Stephanie Supaul.”

Stephanie Supaul – TIDE’s Operations Manager and coordinator

“The TIDE scholarship program began in 2001 with a total of ten high school students. From since then we have assisted several high students throughout the year and for the school year 2017-2018 we are assisting forty one high school students with books. These students come from five high schools including: Julian Cho Technical High School, Toledo Community College, Providence High School, Independence High School and Georgetown Technical High School. They also come from a wide array of communities that TIDE works with including Punta Gorda Town, Elridgeville, Monkey River, Punta Negra, Bella Vista just to name a few. These students are also expected to carry out sixty hours of community service and this is in an effort to promote volunteerism and for them to give back to their community. We want to mention that for the school year 2016-2017, eleven students graduated from these high schools so we are very proud of that. From since the program began in 2001 we have assisted two hundred twenty one students so we are very thankful to the donors who have assisted us and we look forward to their continued support of this program that benefit the students of TIDE’s stakeholders who really need this kind of assistance.”

During a meeting at TIDE’s conference room with the students and guardians, the books were presented to the recipients who expressed gratitude to TIDE’s management and staff for the book’s scholarships and needed assistance as they look forward to begin the upcoming new school year in pursuit of secondary school education.