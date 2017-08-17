David Haulze hit with drug charges

Shortly before nine o’clock last night the Southside strike team in Belize City conducted a search for drugs at the residence of David Hauze located on Aloe Vera Street. There they found four black plastic bags containing cannabis inside a shop. The drug weighed in at 445 grams. Hauze was formally arrested and charged for Possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. Shortly after six on Wednesday evening, the Rural Quick Response Team conducted searches in a bushy area at mile nineteen and a half on the Phillip Goldson Highway in Sand Hill Village. There the officers found a crocus sack containing four parcels of weed weighing four hundred and fifty seven grams. No one was in the area. The drug was deposited as found property.

Related