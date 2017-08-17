Family offers reward for information leading to location of Erin Linarez

A reward of two thousand five hundred dollars will be given to the person who can help the Linares family locate their loved one, 32-year-old Erin Linarez who have been missing since May 22. The distraught mother is unable to move on with her life until she knows what has happened to her son. This afternoon Rose Marie Linarez, the mother of Erin Linarez visited our studios to once again plea with the public for assistance.

Rose Marie Linarez – Mother

“My son, Erin Linarez went missing from the rehabilitation center in Bullet Tree since the 22nd of May and so far we have not heard, seen or known anything about his whereabouts. I just came because I want the public to know that we are still looking for him and we are giving a reward to for any information that leads to his whereabouts. If anyone knows anything they can still call us at 660-0506 or 601-3950.”

Linarez is of East Indian descent, slim built and stands about five feet four inches. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.