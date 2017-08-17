Man charged for drugs and firearm offences

47-year-old Rosendo Cunil has been charged for cultivation and firearms charges. Cunil pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges follow a search conducted at his residence located at four miles west of Cotton Tree Village, where Police found 54 grams of cannabis, six 16 gauge cartridges and an unlicensed 16 gauge shotgun without a serial number. Approximately one hundred feet away from the house, Police also discovered three small marijuana plantations with a total of six hundred and thirty eight plants.

