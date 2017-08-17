Men who beat retired Police Officer charged with wounding

Three men, who allegedly beat retired Assistant Superintendent of Police Francis Williams, were charged with wounding when they appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. They are 24 year old Darrell Brown, a security officer of Unity Street; his brother, 29 year old Rayford Brown, a personal trainer of the same address; and 28 year old Eckert Powell, a sales agent of Freedom Street. They pled not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor objected to bail on the ground that the case is a very disturbing one and the complainant is 51 years old. Acting Chief Magistrate Fraser offered Rayford Brown a bail of one thousand five hundred dollars and she remanded Darrell Brown and Powell into custody until October 19. The incident occurred on August 10 on Unity Street. Williams reported to the police that he was driving his Ford Ranger on Unity Street when he stopped his vehicle near where a party was being held. He said when he got out of his vehicle he was punched twice in his face and he was hit in the back of his head with a bottle and he fell to the ground. He said he was kicked several times while he was on the ground and he lost a tooth. He was given a medico-legal form and the doctor who examined him classified his injury as wounding.

