San Pedro man is the latest murder victim

A San Pedro shooting has become another murder investigation for the police after the victim, 24 year-old Scott Charles died. Police say Charles was at his home in the Bay Side Area of the island when someone knocked on his door around 8:40 last night. When he opened the door, someone fired several shots at him. Charles was hit to the lower part of his abdomen and on one of his thighs. He was taken to the San Pedro Poly Clinic and later airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

