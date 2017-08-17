Still no Honorary Consul in Chetumal after Jorge Valencia’s term abruptly terminated

In December 2016, we reported that Jorge Valencia’s term as Belize’s Honorary Consul to Chetumal came to an abrupt end. His responsibilities included helping tourists with visa application to Belize and assisting Belizeans who travel across the border with tourism and commerce information. Valencia would also help Belizeans there who might find themselves in trouble. Since his contract ended last year, his replacement has yet to be identified. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington spoke on the matter.

Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“It’s an important issue because its matter that comes up from time to time. We have given instructions for it to be resolved and I am hoping that it would have been resolved because lots of us citizens go to Chetumal very often and they need protection so I think you could make a call to the Ministry and they will tell you what’s that status of that.”

Valencia served as Honorary Consul for about six years.