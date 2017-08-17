University of Belize holds first ever matriculation ceremony

Almost six thousand students are enrolled at the University of Belize for the new school year. Yesterday, these new students were welcomed to the University of Belize with the first of its kind matriculation ceremony held at the Belmopan Campus. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, Patrick Faber was the keynote speaker for the occasion. In his address, Faber told the students that they are a great investment in the future of Belize. The students were also addressed by the President of the University of Belize, Professor Emeritus Clement Sankat who pointed out that the matriculation ceremony symbolizes the students’ right of passage into the University. The ceremony ended with the students signing the matriculation register.The matriculation ceremony for the University of Belize’s Belize City campus will be held on August 23 at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts.

