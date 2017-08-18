Carnival Time Again!

The new Carnival Road March route was officially announced last night. Vice President of the Belize Carnival Association, Patrick Thompson told us more.

Vice President of Belize Carnival Association, Patrick Thompson:

“The new route that everybody been waiting to hear is that we start at our original point which is Ceasar Ridge, we go up the boulevard, we take a right contrary to traffic up Vernon Street, then we take a left into youth for the future drive, we go into Douglas Jones Street, Cinderella Plaza, we take a right into Kelly Street, then we go Baymen Avenue. Then after Baymen Avenue, we go Princess Margaret Drive and go into Marion Jones. WE have worked it out with the police and the authorities, and we can guarantee you all that you can come out and line the route and you will be safe so just come out and support the Carnival Bands.”

Following the carnival parade, an after party will be held up until ten in the night. Thompson says activities for September commence as soon as today and will be followed by much more leading up to the Carnival Road March.

Vice President of Belize Carnival Association, Patrick Thompson:

“The first event is tomorrow where we go to Seigne Bight. That is where we will be doing mass camp for one of the Junior Bands that is down there and on the 2nd of September we have the King and Queen Competition and we have the other mass camps from the 4th to the 7th of September. We have the Juve on the 9th of September and Carnival Road March kicking off at 1pm that same Saturday.”

A total of sixteen bands will be taking part in this year’s Carnival Road March. These include ten junior and six senior bands.