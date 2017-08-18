Children treated to Fun Day

The Inspiration Center has been in existence for almost four years and cares for children with disabilities. Today, instead of going to the Inspiration Center to get their therapy as usual, the children were treated to something different, a fun day. Love News stopped by and spoke to Executive Director, Joycelyn Lopez.

Executive Director, Joycelyn Lopez:

“Today we are having our fourth annual family fun day. Each year we take out a special day that we set aside for children and their families to come here and have fun.”

Reporter: What are some of the activities that the children are participating in?

Executive Director, Joycelyn Lopez: “Some of the activities we have going on today are the soccer goals and relay station, parachute and a crash pad, we have basketball hoops, a form of group therapy where they do all about hands and feet. We have a photo booth and a bubble station and a sandbox, dunk tank and water play and this afternoon after lunch we will do arts and craft where they will be doing face painting and they will be creating an vegetable and a fruit stand. Then after that they dress up and they get to walk the red carpet. We still give them a gift bag before they leave to go home.”

The services offered by the Inspiration Center include speech therapy, physical therapy, screening for hearing and ponsiti or club foot correction.