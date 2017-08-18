Harvey has Belizeans in suspense, will it hit or miss?

The National Emergency Management Organization issued its first advisory on Tropical Storm Harvey earlier today. At the time of the advisory Tropical Storm Harvey was located near latitude 13.4 North, and longitude 62.9 West or approximately 1,700 miles east of Belize. Harvey has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving to the West at 21 miles per hour. If it maintains its projected path over the next 3-4 days based on the forecast, the country could be affected by the tropical storm or higher conditions sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday or thereafter. On the current projection for Tropical Storm Harvey, the window of opportunity to relocate from coastal areas will be Monday evening. The advisory says it is not expected that Tropical Storm Harvey will affect the country over the weekend. The public is however advised to start reviewing and implementing parts of their family and business emergency plan. NEMO advises that over the next three or four days Tropical Storm Harvey is the only concern for Belize.

