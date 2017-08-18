Mayor recognizes athletes

Today Mayor Darrell Bradley issued the Mayor’s Award to three Belizean track and field athletes who have excelled in the sport. Twins Ashantie and Ashontie Carr and Faith Morris received a plaque for their outstanding contribution to track and field. According to the Mayor, it was important for the Council to recognize the young women for their sportsmanship, adding that it’s important that the same is done to the many other athletes.

Mayor Darrell Bradley:

“We tend to focus on the young people who go awry and behave in negative behavior and I think one of the areas that we can have an impact and one of the areas of solution is that we really encourage young people who are doing the right thing. These three young people are really outstanding Belizeans who have made an impact at a very young age in the world of sports. IN track and field, in jumping and other areas of sports. It was thought and felt that the City Council could really invite them to City Hall. We are engaging in some light refreshments and fellowship. We’re also giving each of them and their parents a plaque to recognize their achievements in the area of sports, and we’re making a contribution to their education in the area in the amount of two hundred fifty dollars. Again because we feel it important to really celebrate our young people who are great achievers. All of these young people have represented Belize in a national, most recently one of them represented Belize in Kenya, they’ve represented Belize in the Central American Games, Nicaragua where they have won Gold Medals, Silver medals, they have bled for the country, they have sweat for the country and I think it is very important that we just celebrate and recognize them because they are doing great for Belize.”

Shelmadine Carr, mother to Ashantie and Ashontie, and Andres Rojas were also awarded for their contribution to the sport by the support they have lent to the young girls in their sporting careers. In June 2016, all three girls took part in the 17th annual Central American Seniors Championships held in El Salvador. Then, the twins were seventeen years old and Morris was sixteen. Ashantie Carr and Ashontie Carr performed remarkably well and one of them won a bronze medal and broke the national record in the long jump. Morris secured a gold medal.