San Ignacio comes alive with Miss Estereo Amor Beauty Pageant

Tomorrow night, Saturday August 19, the long awaited Miss Estereo Amor Beauty Pageant will be held in San Ignacio. As part of the grand event, internationally known Latin songstress Rossy War will be performing during the pageant and will also be hosting a concert immediately following the crowning of Miss Estereo Amor 2017. She arrived in the country today accompanied by her husband and two daughters and stopped by our studios to tell us what she has in store for Belizeans tomorrow night.

Rossy War:

“There are new songs that we have made that are now being listened to here. One of them is Una Punalada En El Corazon and Tu Amor Me Duele. They will hear them in the presentation along with the Songs from Yesterday, Today and Always and always that many like here such as Nunca Pense Llorar, Que Te Perdone Dios, Amor Prohibido, Como Un Dulce Poema, Capullo De Rosas, all those songs that the people really love. I would like to say Hi and Thanks to Dibary. A hug and a special greeting to you. Thank You. A greeting from Peru, from my family; my mom, my sisters and for all of Peru for Belize and especially from myself. I love you Belize.”

War will be accompanying the contestants at a meet and greet session at Midas Resort in San Ignacio Town, Cayo. That event starts at seven o’clock tonight. The pageant starts at seven o’clock tomorrow night at Sacred Heart Junior College Auditorium. Rossy War will be backed up by Gilharry 7.