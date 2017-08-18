The family of Dwayne Almendarez wants answers, but Police are not talking

The family of thirty-year-old Dwayne Almendarez says they are still in the dark and don’t know why or how he was shot on the evening of August fifteenth. His sister Paulette Gentle says the Police have not been helpful and since she has not been getting answers, she turned to the media to put across her plight.

Sister of Dwayne Almendarez, Paulette Gentle:

“All that I really know, because we haven’t received anything officially other that what we heard on the news that is how we got the information from off Channel 7 News and other news media, what we’ve heard was that there was an altercation on a bus in Yo Creek and he was involved in an altercation on the bus and was subsequently shot by a customs officer that is all that we know. In contacting the police in Orange Walk, asking questions in regards to what is going on and all that they told us was that the investigation is still fresh and nobody is in custody and they are trying to get statements from other parties that were involved as well. I called back again and they told me that I needed to speak to Superintendent Chi. I tried getting him the following day he was not in office they told me I need to speak to someone from the CIB branch in Orange Walk. I tried that again because they said everybody from the CIB branch was out so I called back yesterday evening and they told me ‘just a minute’ and hung up the phone. About five minutes after that I called back and they told me ‘right now’ put me on hold for five minutes and nobody came online until I hung up the phone because nobody is answering my calls. The main thing we are looking for is answers because it is important, my brother could have lost his life and then as the family it hurts because there has to be justified as to why it is that he was shot so that is the main thing that we are trying to get out of this, why is it that he was shot.”

Police say that BDF Soldiers and customs officers conducted a search on a bus in Yo Creek Village where they found uncustomed goods. The report is that tensions flared up between authorities and civilians when the officials attempted to confiscate it. Almendarez was allegedly among that crown and he is being accused of assaulting the officers. Reports add that other passengers followed suit by throwing rocks at the officers. In response, some of the officers fired warning shots but apparently that did not deter Almendarez. As he allegedly proceeded towards the officers, someone fired several shots in his direction using a 9mm pistol. That’s the police’s version of the incident and Gentle says she seeks clarification, especially since she says her brother was not armed.

“He was shot in the chest, once in the chest, once in the leg and in his stomach as well so the shot in his chest just one turn and he could have lost his life. As it is right now he is still on a hope and see basis. He is still under the induced coma right now but his prognosis they are telling us it looks good because he is fighting to get out of the sedation so that is a good sign but we have to wait and see still yet.”

To date, Almendarez remains in a coma and in a critical condition. Gentle says they can only hope he recovers.

Love News attempted to obtain a comment from the Customs Department but were informed that they would not be issuing a statement because the matter is under investigation by the police.