Thieves made off with over $25,000

Police have detained one man and are looking for another after the Bowen and Bowen Distribution Center on Slaughter House Road was robbed of over twenty five thousand dollars. Just before eight o’clock last night, four masked men entered the office, two of whom were armed with firearm. They held up the personnel and took twenty five thousand five hundred and ninety four dollars and twenty two cents in cash. The men then escaped in a boat heading up the Belize River towards Belcan Bridge. Police have one person detained and are looking for another as their investigations continue.

