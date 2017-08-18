Will GOB create Maya Lands Registry?

Last week The SarstoonTemash Institute for Indigenous Management (SATIIM) announced the launching of its own Maya Lands Registry with Crique Sarco being the first Maya village to make use of it. The creation of the registry came after two years that the CCJ handed down a ruling ordering the Government of Belize to “create an effective mechanism” to identify and protect Mayan lands in accordance with Maya traditional governance. The media asked the Prime Minister about it.

Rt.Hon. Dean Barrow, Prime Minister:

“I don’t know you should talk to the head of the commission Lisel Alamilla I know that it’s not something that is easily done it was never anticipated that this exercise could be quickly completed as to where really it is I am not certain. The commission falls under the Attorney General’s Ministry and so if you could talk either to the AG or to commissioner Alamilla I think you would learn more than I am able to help you with.”