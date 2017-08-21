Are there Breaches at Belize Airport Authority?

At the beginning of the month, reports surfaced of a major shakeup at the Belize Airports Authority, BAA. We were told that a former accountant of the BAA has pointed out that there seem to be questionable financial transactions. Those transactions were not detailed but we are told that there appear to be financial irregularities. Prime Minister Dean Barrow was asked about the matter after Friday’s House Sitting.

PM ON AVIATION

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister:

“As far as I know the chairman may have resigned I’m not certain.”

Reporter:

Was he made to do so though? I spoke to the CEO and he told me he spoke to you and ….

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister:

“This is Mr.Ruiz?”

Reporter: Nick yes?

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister:

“He always speaks to me we are friends from a long time ago but in terms of I don’t even, you’re giving me news I didn’t even know that the chairperson has resigned if that is so certainly I don’t know of any other board member having resigned. I do know to be perfectly frank with you that there was an ex employee of the BAA that had raised some concerns and it may well be that it is in consequence of that the chairperson resigned if he has resigned but I don’t know enough and I don’t want to prejudice anybody so let me just leave it it at that.”

Reporter: Are you aware of misuse of the funds at the board once again in terms of persons receiving prepayment of their stipend, misuse of the credit card other things related to that.

Rt.Hon.Dean Barrow, Prime Minister:

“I am not aware, I’ve not been presented with any evidence of any board member having been the recipient of prepaid stipend I have heard that this may have taken place but the person who came to see me did not offer any evidence of that so I am not trying to be the artful dodger I know that there has been that talk but I haven’t been given any evidence of that.”