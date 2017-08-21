BTL invests in the future of Belize

Belize Telemedia Limited is making the dreams of 25 students come true. For the past twenty one years, BTL has been focusing on making sure students achieve their full potential by offering them scholarships. On Saturday, the telecommunication giant held their 2017 scholarship program where 25 recipients received scholarships. Those scholarships went to twenty three high school students and two sixth form students. Ivan Tesucum is the Chief Financial Officer for BTL.

Ivan Tesucum, the Chief Financial Officer for BTL:

“Welcome and congratulations to the parents and students whom we are acknowledging today. We applaud you. Thank you all for joining us today as we celebrate the achievements of BTL Scholarship recipients of 2017. It has been said that an investment in knowledge always pays the best interest. Everyone here today has invested in their own knowledge and the knowledge of others. The recipients have worked hard and invested time in their knowledge and success. The parents have invested love and never ending patience to give them the best opportunities and guidance they can. And BTL its management and staff and scholarship community have invested faith, trust and time in the young people here today, all for the pursuit of knowledge and education. Annually the company awards around twenty five new scholarships to deserving students who meet its scholarship criteria. BTL believe it or not maintains an average of seventy five students in this program annually. This year, the program had thirteen successful candidates. Today we are able to award twenty five new students the opportunity to achieve their full potential to pursue each of their own dreams. Before us today ladies and gentlemen we have future leaders. We have people who will go in the fields of education, in the field of law, doctors, scientist, all to help Belize move forward.

BTL believes that by investing in these students, they are making an investment in the future of Belize.”