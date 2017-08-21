Man found dead in Santa Cruz

The body of a man, now identified by police as Juan Jose Ortega, was found on Sunday Morning in Santa Cruz Village in the Stann Creek District. ACP Edward Broaster also updated the media in respect to the department’s preliminary investigations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division:

“Police were called out where they found one Juan Jose Ortega with several chop wounds. He is a Salvadoran National and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Southern Regional Hospital. The police is investigating that matter at this time and I believe they have two individuals in custody.”

Ortega had sustained chop wounds to his head and neck and his body was dumped in a drain. Because the investigation is still in its early stage, police were unable to say whether Ortega had been living in the country or was only visiting. Police investigations continue.