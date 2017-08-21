Man shot and killed in San Pedro

Police continue to investigate the murder of 34 year old Armando Lopez, a Belizean Carpenter of the San Pedrito Area on San Pedro Ambergris Caye. Lopez was shot and killed on Sunday shortly after two in the afternoon while he was socializing inside a bar located on Barrier Reef Drive on the Island. Police say a lone gunman came to the door of the establishment and fired a shot at Lopez. This morning Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division told the press they have made arrests.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division:

“We have arrested two individuals one in San Pedro and one that was caught on the water taxi coming to Belize City and we are looking for a 16 year old minor. At this present time the investigation is in its infancy stage and we have our investigators on the ground dealing with that matter. We do not have the motive at this time.”

The bullet entered Lopez’s body on the right side of his chest, exited through the left side and passed through his left arm. Lopez was taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic and pronounced dead on arrival. There are allegations that the recent incident may be part of a drug war on the island. ACP Broaster says it may be the case but at this time they are following all possible leads. Meanwhile, Love news understands that the recent murders on the island have left residents shaken, and visitors concerned for their safety. In a previous briefing with the media, ACP Broaster had indicated that efforts would be made to boost police presence on the island following the shooting of an adult and two minors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division:

“We did boost personnel in San Pedro as a matter of fact we will be boosting more personnel in San Pedro. I personally after this will be leaving for San Pedro to do an assessment on the ground and see exactly what is happening in San Pedro and I want to ask the residents in San Pedro to cooperate with the police as the police will be conducting vigorous operations in San Pedro to deal with this issue.”

Police investigations continue.