“Police Operation Simultaneous Everywhere” A Success

A national operation conducted by police last week has reeled in a number of seizures and arrests. ACP Edward Broaster says the operation titled “Police Operation Simultaneous Everywhere” was launched at midnight on Wednesday night and concluded at midnight on Saturday. It included raids and a large number of vehicle searches. Broaster says the operation which was intelligence based, was a success.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division:

“The result of that operation was successful I might ad. We’ve managed to seize 43 pounds of marijuana countrywide we’ve managed to seize 202 rounds of ammunition. We’ve also managed to seize 6 firearms arrested 19 immigrants six of which were female. We’ve also searched 2,864 vehicles where 184 were issued citations. One person was arrested for bribery in Orange Walk and we also managed to seize in San Pedro a .223 rifle along with 22 rounds of .223 ammunition, 10 .45 ammunition and 7 .38 rounds of ammunition; one individual was also intercepted with a satellite radio with large amounts of cash for which he was dealt with by income tax and so forth.

The operation in San Pedro was conducted Saturday August 19 when officers search a residence in the Boca del Rio Area. There they found one Ruger .223 Bolt Action Rifle, one magazine, twenty two rounds of .223 or 5.56 ammunition, ten .45 ammunition, and seven .380 ammunition. Police has since charged 18 year old Aureliano Pascual and a 17 years old female for kept unlicensed firearm, kept ammunition without license and kept prohibited ammunition. Another search that was conducted in Corozal led police to a nine millimeter pistol and the arrest of two other individuals there. And while police conducted their raids and searches, ACP Broaster says they were working on intelligence. This morning, he apologized to those persons who got caught in the middle and who may feel that the police was unjustly aggressive with them”.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division

“I want to apologize to the Belizean citizenry who may have got caught up in the police operation posts. If you have been wronged by the police or treated unprofessionally we encourage you to report it as that is not our intention to have the citizenry be treated unprofessionally.”