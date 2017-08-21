Public Service Union gets New President

Doreth Obermayer Cayetano was elected as the new President of the Public Service Union at a general meeting held on Saturday in Belmopan. Fem Cruz reports.

President, Doreth Cayetano:

“The way forward for the union, I plan to make sure that the branches are more involved in the decisions that are made on behalf of the Public Service Union. So in that regard everything should work out because every member will be involved in the decision making process. Some of the benefits of the members would be the fact of the joint staff committee to be reactivated, the reactivation of our ID and also trying to see how best we can get the Social Security Benefit from members to and from work and the fact of some form of insurance policy in regards to members being insured when they are coming on to the medical aspect of their lives.”

The PSU’s new executive includes Jerome Lozano as the Second Vice President, Fayne Nicasio as the Secretary General and Luis Martinez and Cynthia Cayetano as councilors.