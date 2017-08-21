Ryan Thompson was ambushed and killed at home

Belize City resident Ryan Thompson was shot on Sunday night and died some five hours after. According to police, Ryan was shot at his home but they have not yet established why he was targeted. While the police did not have much detail, his mother told the media what she believes may have led to her son’s death. Dalila Ical reports.

Ryan Thompson was shot after nine o’clock last night before he was able to enter his house in an alley off Neals Penn Road in the City. His mother Stephanie Espinoza, who wished to comment off camera, says her son saw who pulled the trigger.

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“Yes. At his house waiting for him and he saw them because he identified the person to the police so they know who he is.”

The loss is not only a tragedy for his mother. He was shot while his two daughters, ages four and two, were inside the house waiting on their father.

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“They are his eyeball, they were his whole world. It will be hard for them.

Reporter: Where are the babies now?”

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“They are with their mom.”

In a press brief this morning, ACP Edward Broaster, Acting Commander of the Eastern Division said the investigation was in its preliminary stage.

ACP Edward Broaster, Acting Commander, Eastern Division: We are investigating that matter as well and I don’t believe at this time that the investigator has any motive.

But his family has their suspicions.

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“I didn’t really get the understanding of it because then I don’t follow it up but there is a guy in the area who likes to steal things, I think he stole a weed whacker or something and then they went and beat him and took him to the station so I guess it was after that.”

Reporter:

“Did he have any sort of enemies or anyone who had any kind of disagreements with him? Anything like that ?”

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“Yeah he does but like I said I don’t get into it I just talked to him and told him to be careful.”

Police say Thompson was shot to the left side of his chest and right leg. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries some five hours after, at 2:46 this morning.

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“He went through the surgery, after he came out the doctor said he was in a coma and that it was a 50/50 chance.”

Reporter:

“Did they tell you what ultimately caused him to succumb?”

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“He had internal bleeding, five of his organs got really damaged.”

Before he passed, Thompson was able to speak with at least one of his family members. Espinoza says her 24 year old son would do yard maintenance and other small jobs to get by. Despite his troubles, she said she’ll cherish fond memories of him.

Stephanie Espinoza, Mother of deceased:

“Very friendly and liked to play with his brothers. He would help the neighbors with anything that he can. He was very helpful and loving.”