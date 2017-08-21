Victim of hit and run dies

Love News has confirmed that sixteen year old Monique Morey succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning while in the Intensive Care Unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. (VO STARTS) Morey’s mother told Love News that she died at around 8 o’clock on Saturday morning. A post mortem examination on her body is schedule for this afternoon. Morey is a victim of a hit and run which occurred on Monday August 31 in Orange Walk Town. Morey was on Dangriga Street in the Union Town Area, heading home when she was hit by a vehicle at around 5 o’clock in the morning. According to her mother, Juliet Arzu, the teenager was found by a neighbor.

