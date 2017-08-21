Whale dies despite Tide’s efforts to save it

A whale died just off coast south of Punta Gorda. Paul Mahung has the details.

Paul Mahung:

At 3pm on August 18 Executive Director of TIDE Celia Mahung received a call from concerned citizens that a whale was sighted off coast just south of Punta Gorda in the vicinity of Orange Point Area. TIDE’s marine biologist Tania Barona and other staff upon arrival at the site observed the adult whale was partly grounded in shallow water and several local fishers were trying to get the whale into deeper sea. One of the fishers explained that he saw the whale making an effort to swim out to deep for at least three hours but it kept circling back to shore. It was observed that blood was coming from the whale’s blowhole and one of its fins seemed injured. At about 5pm that same day the whale died. With assistance from community members samples from the whale to determine the cause of death and for further analysis were taken by TIDE personnel. The whale measured 30 feet in length with tail width of 6 feet.