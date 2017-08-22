Aaron Tillett charged with Wounding

35-year-old Aaron Tillett, a security guard of Sadie Vernon High School, is the fourth person charged in connection with the injury of retired Assistant Superintendent of Police Francis Williams. Today Tillett appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser where a single charge of wounding was read to him to which he pleaded not guilty. Thereafter, he was denied bail and remanded into custody until September 19. The incident occurred on August 10, Williams was allegedly beaten by four young men on Unity Street in Belize City. The other defendants were Darrell Brown, his brother, Rayford Brown and Eckert Powell. The Brown brothers and Powell were arraigned on the charge last week.

