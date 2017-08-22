Belizean culture promoted in Mexico

At the the Twenty-First Afro-Caribbean Festival in Veraruz, Mexico, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico Oliver del Cid said quote, “Culture is not only to sell tourism or take photographs but to respect and recognize the rights of indigenous peoples who in many cases in Latin America are Afro-descendants”. The festival occurred on August 10 to the 12. The festival was held to acknowledge Africanism as a part of the Mexican culture. At the event, Belize’s culture was promoted by Mr. Sebastian Cayetano, President of the National Garifuna Council of Belize, who gave a presentation about the Garinagu people and culture that was supported by a band from Honduras. Ambassador del Cid added that the event is important for both Belize and Mexico and believes that it can strengthen ties between the two countries, especially, in the area of trade.

