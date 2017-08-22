BTV Stands in solidarity with Former Foreign Affairs Minister

The Belize Territotrial Volunteers, BTV, has expressed support for Lisa Shoman. In a release, Wil Maheia says the BTV stands in solidarity with the former Foreign Affairs Minister for her public comments regarding the quote, “ridiculous statement by current Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington”. End of quote. Maheia is calling for the immediate removal of Elrington as Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Will Maheia, Belize Territorial Volunteers:

“First of all we want to say that we are in solidarity with the former foreign minister Lisa Shoman and that that statements made by Elrington continue to be ridiculous statements and we are calling for his immediate removal. How long can the Prime Minister of this country tolerate somebody in Cabinet to make these ridiculous statements that in a way is jeopardizing our future with Guatemala.”

Reporter:

One of the things he also said is that he is disappointed of the lack of knowledge that the Belizean people have about the Belize Guatemala dispute.

Will Maheia, Belize Territorial Volunteers:

“Again it seems like everything that comes out of his mouth makes absolutely no sense at all, sometimes people could wonder whether he works for Belize or Guatemala because clearly, we would not have gotten independence if the nations of the world did not recognize Belize with its borders; there is not a single nation in the world except for Guatemala who had objected to Belize’s border when we got our independence so for him to come now thirty five years later and make that statement is really ridiculous.”

Reporter:

When you first heard the statement what went through your mind?

Will Maheia, Belize Territorial Volunteers:

“I was saying through my mind and I immediately started getting calls from other territorial volunteers asking what is wrong with the present foreign minister and that clearly he was not all there. I got so many calls that I was pressed to send out that press release immediately because we in Belize cannot continue with this kind of behaviour by the foreign minister and it is important that the Prime Minister show some seriousness and remove Elrington from the position. He is absolutely not helping the Belizean cause.”

Reporter:

I know the BTV is not supporting for the case to go to the ICJ but if it does do you believe that Ellington’s comments could jeopardize Belize’s case?

Will Maheia, Belize Territorial Volunteers:

“Well it will jeopardize it and it has already jeopardize it because they can hold that against us saying that the sitting Foreign Minister of Belize is saying to the world that Belize does not have borders and again this is something that should be taken seriously and I’m glad that other volunteers have called and realized that this man is making absolutely no sense and they joined me also in calling for the removal of Elrington.”