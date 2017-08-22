Clinton Maskall charged with Grievous Harm

Today, 21- year-old Clinton Maskall, a rigger of Maskall Street, who allegedly cut Austin Williams in the palm of his hand with a knife, was charged with grievous harm when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. She explained to him that she will not take a plea from him because the charge might be upgraded to maim. Thereafter, the Acting Chief Magistrate offered him bail in the form of $2,000 plus one surety. According to reports, the incident occurred on August 18, it is alleged that there was a fight between the defendant and the complainant. As a result, the defendant inflicted a cut wound on the complainant that requires the attention of a specialist. Maskall is to re-appear in court on October 23.

