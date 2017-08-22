Family is heart-broken over loss of their child

Tragedy struck in southern Belize this morning as a 7 year old student of Dangriga Town was knocked down and killed between miles 3 and 4 of the Stann Creek Valley Road. Harry Arzu has the details.

Harry Arzu, Love FM:

A 7 year old is dead as a result of injuries she sustained from a road traffic accident that she was involved in. The child has been identified as 7 year old Janie Bailey of Dangriga. Police here say that at about 11:30 this morning Bailey was in the company of her grandmother and that they had just alighted a passenger bus at mile 3 on the Stann Creek Valley Road; additionally the child attempted to cross on the opposite side of the road and while doing so she was accidentally hit by a small maroon Toyota pickup truck that was being driven by the time by 46 year old Fernando Elvaringa a Salvadoran National of Silk Grass Village. As a result of the incident the child received three small cut wounds to her right forehead and went into a coma. Consequently while on her way for further treatment to the KHMH in Belize City the child passed away. The drive was served with a notice of intended prosecution.