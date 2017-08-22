IDB assists in strengthening ties among the Central American countries

A Costa Rican newspaper is reporting that the Inter-American Development, IDB, will be assisting Central American countries to rehabilitate the road between Panama City and Mexico. According to the article, the IDB will be donating eight hundred thousand dollars towards the project with each country, including Belize, contributing one hundred and two thousand dollars. The funds will be implemented over the next two years and are arranged through a non-reimbursable technical cooperation. The project aims to better the conditions and strengthen international trade and transfer of goods across the region.

