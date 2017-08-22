International Zoological Expedition robbed of $16,000

A thief or thieves netted sixteen thousand dollars in cash in a burglary believe to have been committed between Sunday night and Monday morning. Fifty eight year old Barbara Dawn Kelt, manager of South Water Caye in the Stann Creek District, told police that her office at International Zoological Expedition building was burglarized. She says that an Avanti security safe valued at $350, an expired Canadian passport which had in her Belizean residence certificate, a Canadian birth certificate, an updated Canadian passport and sixteen thousand dollars in cash were stolen.

