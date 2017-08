San Ignacio Police are investigating a case of arson. It happened early Friday morning on Santa Cruz Street in Santa Elena Town. According to 21 year old Andrea Acevedo just before 3:00 am she began smelling gasoline. Minutes after she realized that her SUV Mazda Tribute had been set on fire. Acevedo told police that she saw a man, who she knows, standing outside her house. That man then made good his escape.

