Police take Drugs and Guns off the Street

Yesterday officers attached to Eastern Division South conducted a number of searches in Belize City. 234 grams of cannabis was found on Basra Street and fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and 723 grams of cannabis were found in an open lot in the Partridge Street Extension area. Officers also found broken parts of a 9mm pistol and a black magazine in Lord Ridge Cemetery. Since no one was in the area when the items were found, they were labeled as ‘found property’.