BNN praises GOB on its decision to legislate moratorium

The Belize Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (BNN) issued a release yesterday commending the government’s decision to legislate an indefinite moratorium on offshore oil exploration in Belize’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone. Last month, BNN passed a resolution without objection by the members. Members agreed that the legislation to formalize the moratorium on offshore oil activity should be enacted and should include the condition that the matter be taken to an official referendum (the results of which should be binding on the Government of Belize) before any offshore oil concessions are granted. The BNN says it looks forward to receiving a copy of the bill that Cabinet intends to present to the House of Representatives in October 2017.

